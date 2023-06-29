(FIND THE ENGLISH VERSION AT THE END OF THE NOTE IN SPANISH)

Grand Island:

Los fuegos artificiales permitidos pueden venderse u ofrecerse a la venta en la ciudad de Grand Island desde el 28 de junio hasta el 4 de julio de cada año inclusive los fuegos artificiales permitidos solo se pueden vender durante los siguientes horarios: del 28 de junio al 4 de julio

El código de la ciudad de Grand Island permite que los fuegos artificiales se descarguen solo en las siguientes fechas y horarios: del 28 de junio al 2 de julio, de 8:00 am. a 10:00 pm., del 3 de julio a las 8:00 am. A las 11:00 pm: y el 4 de julio de 8:00 am a medianoche

Fuente: https://www.grand-island.com/departments/fire-department/fire-prevention-division/fireworks-stands-sales

Omaha:

Los fuegos artificiales se pueden vender en la ciudad de Omaha desde el 28 de junio hasta el 4 de julio de cada año SOLAMENTE con un permiso emitido por la ciudad.

Los fuegos artificiales en los límites de la ciudad de Omaha están legalmente autorizados a ser disparados por los residentes a partir de las 12 pm del mediodía a 11 pm, Del 2 al 4 de julio y durante el feriado de Año Nuevo, de 5 p.m. hasta la víspera de Año Nuevo hasta la 1 a. m. del día de Año Nuevo.

Fuente: Código Municipal de Omaha

Papillón:

En Papillion, los fuegos artificiales de consumo no pueden venderse al por menor ni descargarse excepto del 25 de junio al 4 de julio y solo durante el horario de 8 am. a 10 pm. excepto que el 4 de julio los fuegos artificiales de consumo pueden descargarse y venderse desde las 8 am. hasta las 11:59 pm. de cada año. Los fuegos artificiales de consumo también pueden venderse al por menor o descargarse del 29 al 31 de diciembre y solo durante el horario de 8 am. a 10 pm. excepto que el 31 de diciembre los fuegos artificiales de consumo pueden descargarse y venderse desde las 8 am. hasta las 11:59 pm. de cada año.

Fuente: https://www.papillion.org/301/City-Ordinances

La Vista:

Los residentes de La Vista pueden usar fuegos artificiales entre las 7 am. hasta las 10 pm. Del 25 de junio al 2 de julio. Los días 3 y 4 de julio, los fuegos artificiales se podrán descargar de 7 am. a 11 pm.

Fuente: http://www.cityoflavista.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/445

Bellevue:

A menos que primero lo apruebe expresamente el consejo de la ciudad, será ilegal vender o descargar fuegos artificiales en esta ciudad, excepto entre:

8:00 am. a 10:00 pm. cualquier día del 25 de junio al 3 de julio

8:00 am a 12:00 pm el 4 de julio

9:00pm el 31 de diciembre a 00:30 del 1 de enero

Fuente: https://www.bellevue.net/information/faq?QuestionID=39&AFMID=592

Gretna:

Los fuegos artificiales permitidos no se pueden descargar excepto del 25 de junio al 5 de julio y del 29 de diciembre al 1 de enero y solo durante el horario de 8:00 a. m. a 10:00 p. m., excepto que el 4 de julio y el 31 de diciembre se pueden descargar fuegos artificiales permitidos 8:00 am hasta las 12:00 de la noche.

Fuente: http://www.gretnane.org/DocumentCenter/View/31/Chapter-8—Fire-Regulations-PDF

Lincoln:

Los fuegos artificiales solo se pueden vender y descargar en Lincoln de 8 a. m. a 11 p. m. el 3 de julio y de 8 a. m. a 11:59 p. m. el 4 de julio.

Fuente: http://online.encodeplus.com/regs/lincoln-ne/doc-viewer.aspx?secid=8804&keywords=firework%2Cfirework%27s%2Cfireworks%27%2Cfireworks#secid-8804

Columbus:

La descarga de fuegos artificiales solo está permitida en la ciudad del 25 de junio al 3 de julio de 8 am. a 11 pm. y el 4 de julio de 8 am. a 12 de la medianoche; 29 de diciembre al 30 de diciembre 8 am a 12 am medianoche y 31 de diciembre 8 am al 1 de enero 1 am.

Fuente: https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/columbus/latest/columbus_ne/0-0-0-24150

Norfolk:

Se permite encender fuegos artificiales durante las siguientes fechas y horarios en la ciudad de Norfolk:

25 de junio – 3 de julio 8 am-11:00 pm

4 de julio 8:00-12:00 a. m.

Fuente: https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/fire-division/news/fireworks-time!!!.html

Scottsbluff:

Los fuegos artificiales de consumo pueden venderse al por menor solo entre el 25 de junio a las 00:01 y el 4 de julio hasta las 23:59, y el 29 de diciembre a las 00:01 y el 31 de diciembre a las 23:59 cada año y sólo Se permite encender entre las 8:00 a. m. y las 10:00 p. m. Del 25 de junio al 3 de julio y de 8:00 am. a 11:59 pm. el 4 de julio, y el 31 de diciembre entre las 4:30 pm hasta las 00:30 horas del 01 de enero

Informacion tomada de “National Safety Council”

Traducción a español: BDN

ENGLISH VERSION:

Omaha

Fireworks can be sold in the City of Omaha from June 28th through July 4th each year ONLY with a city issued permit.

Fireworks in Omaha city limits are legally allowed to be fired by residents from 12 p.m. noon to 11 p.m. July 2nd through July 4th and over the New Year’s holiday, from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Source: Omaha Municipal Code

Papillion

In Papillion, consumer fireworks may not be sold at retail or discharged except from June 25 through July 4 and only during the hours of 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. except that on July 4 consumer fireworks may be discharged and sold from 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. of each year. Consumer fireworks may also be sold at retail or discharged from December 29 through December 31 and only during the hours of 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. except that on December 31 consumer fireworks may be discharged and sold from 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. of each year.

Source: https://www.papillion.org/301/City-Ordinances

La Vista

La Vista residents may use fireworks between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. June 25th through July 2nd. On July 3rd and 4th, fireworks may be discharged 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Source: http://www.cityoflavista.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/445

Bellevue

Unless first expressly approved by the city council it shall be unlawful to sell or discharge fireworks in this city except between:

8:00am to 10:00pm on any day from June 25 through July 3

8:00am to 12 midnight on July 4 and

9:00pm on December 31 to 12:30am on January 1

Source: https://www.bellevue.net/information/faq?QuestionID=39&AFMID=592

Gretna

Permissible fireworks may not be discharged except from June 25 through July 5 and December 29 through January 1 and only during the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m., except that on July 4 and December 31, permissible fireworks may be discharged from 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 midnight.

Source: http://www.gretnane.org/DocumentCenter/View/31/Chapter-8—Fire-Regulations-PDF

Lincoln

Fireworks can only be sold and discharged in Lincoln from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. on July 3 and from 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

Source: http://online.encodeplus.com/regs/lincoln-ne/doc-viewer.aspx?secid=8804&keywords=firework%2Cfirework%27s%2Cfireworks%27%2Cfireworks#secid-8804

Grand Island

Permissible fireworks may be sold or offered for sale in the City of Grand Island on June 28 through and including July 4 of each year. Permissible fireworks may only be sold during the following times: June 28 through July 4

Grand Island City Code allows fireworks to be discharged only on the following dates and times: June 28 through July 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., July 3 – 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., July 4 – 8:00 a.m. to midnight

Source: https://www.grand-island.com/departments/fire-department/fire-prevention-division/fireworks-stands-sales

Columbus

Fireworks discharge is only permitted in the city from June 25- July 3 8am to 11pm and July 4 8 am to 12am midnight; December 29 to December 30 8 am to 12 am midnight and December 31 8 am to January 1 1am.

Source: https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/columbus/latest/columbus_ne/0-0-0-24150

Norfolk

Fireworks are allowed to be ignited during the following dates and times in the City of Norfolk:

June 25 – July 3 8 a.m.-11:00 p.m.

July 4 8:00-12:00 a.m.

Source: https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/fire-division/news/fireworks-time!!!.html

Scottsbluff

Consumer fireworks may be sold at retail only between June 25 at 12:01 a.m. and July 4 at 11:59 p.m., and December 29 at 12:01 a.m. and December 31 at 11:59 p.m. each year and may be discharged only between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. June 25 through July 3, and 8:00 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. July 4, and between 4:30 p.m. December 31 and 12:30 a.m. January 1.