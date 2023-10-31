Agricultores, Ganaderos y Dueños de tierras Forestales, La fecha limite para submitir la aplicación es Enero 13 del 2024. Si tienes preguntas o quieres ayuda para llenar tu aplicación o si quieres más información, tendremos centros de información el 10 de Noviembre 2pm a 4pm, 11 de noviembre de 2pm 3pm en esta dirección:

Únete a nosotros

Biblioteca del sur de Omaha

2808 Q St

Omaha NE 68107

For all Farmers, Ranchers and Owners of Forest lands, the application date is extended. If you have questions or want help filling out your application or want more information, we will have information centers on November 10 from 2pm to 4pm, November 11 from 2pm to 3pm at this address:

Join US

South Omaha Library

2808 Q St

Oamaha NE 68107