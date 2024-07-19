Más de 2.000 cancelaciones de vuelos en EE. UU.

Las cancelaciones de vuelos dentro, dentro y fuera de los EE. UU. alcanzaron 2.042 a las 12:17 p.m. del viernes por la mañana debido a la interrupción global de TI.

Además, según FlightAware, el número total de retrasos dentro, dentro y fuera de los EE. UU. asciende actualmente a 5.728.

Alrededor del 31% de los vuelos de United, el 26% de los vuelos de Delta y el 20% de los vuelos de American están retrasados.

Sistemas de transporte, policía y hospitales de EE. UU. afectados por una interrupción global de TI de CrowdStrike

Estados Unidos se despierta ante el colapso del sistema de Microsoft debido a una actualización de software que ha paralizado los sistemas de TI del mundo.

Thousands of air passengers were stranded across the US on Friday morning and police and hospital systems were left struggling as a global IT outage grounded major domestic airlines and struck rail services, shipping and police emergency systems, as well as some hospital functions.

Technology systems using both Microsoft’s Windows and CrowdStrike cybersecurity software were hit by the outage, after a CrowdStrike update installed faulty software in computers running Windows.

The problem left large numbers of workers around the world facing an error screen on computers, as experts began predicting it could turn out to be the largest-scale IT failure in history.

CrowdStrike said it has since resolved the update-related issue, though IT administrators may need some time to implement the fix.

