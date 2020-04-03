El gobernador Ricketts ordeno que todos los edificios escolares estén cerrados a los estudiantes hasta el 31 de mayo

El gobernador Ricketts tomó la decisión hoy de ordenar que todos los edificios escolares estén cerrados a los estudiantes hasta el 31 de mayo.

Para nosotros, esto significa que continuaremos con GIPS eLearning durante el final del año escolar. Continúe apoyando a sus estudiantes en esta continuidad de aprendizaje y en mantenerse en contacto con sus maestros.

También significa que no habrá reuniones públicas o privadas o actividades escolares en persona de ningún tipo hasta el final del año escolar. Se cancelan todos los deportes y actividades.

Además, todos nuestros patios escolares están cerrados. No es un lugar seguro para los estudiantes durante esta situación. Ayúdenos a instar a los niños a practicar el distanciamiento social.

El director de su escuela se comunicará con usted sobre cómo se manejan los eventos específicos de la escuela y las celebraciones anuales, así como sobre cómo podrá recoger las pertenencias de sus alumnos que quedan en la escuela.

Una vez más, le instamos a practicar el distanciamiento social. Todas estas acciones para mantener a las personas seguras, cerrar los edificios de nuestras escuelas, cancelar eventos solo valen la pena si practicamos el distanciamiento social.

Esta es una situación muy seria. No tomamos estas decisiones a la ligera. Estos son momentos importantes que tienen significados profundos para nuestras familias. Estamos eligiendo vidas por momentos.

Recuerde, somos mejores y más fuertes juntos.

Gracias,

Dr. Grover

