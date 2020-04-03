El Departamento de Salud del Distrito Central (CDHD) informa un total acumulado de treinta y tres (33) casos positivos confirmados

By
buenosdiasnebraska_ngpcov
-
0
15

Hoy a partir de las 4:00 p.m. el Departamento de Salud del Distrito Central (CDHD) informa un total acumulado de treinta y tres (33) casos positivos confirmados por laboratorio de COVID-19. Este número incluye doce (12) casos nuevos, de los cuales nueve (9) están en Hall, dos en el condado de Hamilton e incluye el primer caso confirmado para el condado de Merrick. Este es un aumento del 50% sobre el recuento de ayer de 21. Tenga en cuenta que estos números no incluyen los casos diagnosticados por los proveedores de atención médica según el patrón de síntomas. Como no existe un tratamiento específico para las infecciones por Covid-19, los proveedores determinan la necesidad de realizar pruebas. Se estima que por cada persona diagnosticada con COVID-19, 10 personas la tienen pero no han sido diagnosticadas.

CDHD está emitiendo una medida de salud dirigida adicional, DHM 2020-2, que cerrará efectivamente salones y parques en el Distrito Central hasta nuevo aviso. Consulte la medida de salud dirigida para obtener más detalles. Las rutas de senderismo y bicicleta permanecerán abiertas. CDHD anima a la comunidad a salir y recorrer los senderos, teniendo en cuenta el distanciamiento social.

Es absolutamente esencial mantenerse alejado de los demás siempre que pueda. Sabemos que tenemos una comunidad muy extendida. También sabemos que algunas personas portan el virus pero no tienen síntomas o son muy leves, por lo que continúan estando fuera de la comunidad. Esto significa que cuando estás cerca de otros, te pones a ti y a otros en riesgo de contraer COVID-19. Limite sus salidas a las tiendas tanto como sea posible y solo envíe un miembro de la familia a la tienda a la vez. Si está enfermo, manténgase alejado de los demás. Recuerde, es importante que todos se laven las manos bien y con frecuencia.

Nuestra comunidad ahora está siendo atacada por el virus COVID-19. Las elecciones que cada uno haga en los próximos días son absolutamente críticas para reducir la cantidad de personas que se infectan con el virus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here