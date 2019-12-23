You can read this note in English below

El gimnasio es un lugar donde las personas de todas las edades encuentran diferentes formas de mejorar su mente, cuerpo y fuerza. Sin embargo, la mayoría de los gimnasios hoy en día carecen del ambiente amigable que uno busca. Los recién llegados generalmente confían en traer a un amigo o dos, para que no se sientan fuera de lugar. Para las personas que no saben por dónde empezar, puede ser aún más difícil adaptarse y superarlo, pero sería difícil creer que cuando acudes a un gimnasio te vas sentir comodo el primer dia, hay diferentes tipos de gimnasio, como el de “FFC”. que está ubicado en 308 W 3rd St. Grand Island, NE, este gimnasio actualmente ofrece varias clases para niños, jóvenes y adultos que puede ayudarlo a mejorar su mente y cuerpo, al aprender diferentes artes marciales. La clase de Jiu Jitsu, para niños realmente me llamó la atención; Cuando tuve la oportunidad de interactuar con esta clase, noté varias cosas que me llamaron la atención, Para comenzar, todos los niños de la clase se interesaron instantáneamente en mi cámara cuando comencé a tomar fotos. Sin duda, después de un par de minutos, el instructor Eddie Quintana, ordenó a los niños que dejaran de preocuparse por mí y se concentrarán en la clase. Sin ninguna oposición, todos los niños, sí, todos obedecieron de inmediato. No hubo quejas ni preguntas, simplemente obediencian mientras continuaban haciendo el ejercicio que les había enseñado el entrenador Eddie y 2 de sus instructores. Me sorprendió lo bien que se comportaron los niños. Por experiencia personal, sé que entre las edades de 5 a 10 un niño hará cualquier cosa, excepto escuchar las órdenes. Tienden a correr en círculos y pueden seguir hablando de su programa favorito durante horas. Sin embargo, cada uno de estos niños estaba decidido a aprender lo que el entrenador Eddie estaba enseñando, captando rápidamente las habilidades enseñadas y mostrándolas a sus socios designados. Esto fue lo que realmente despertó mi interés, y necesitaba saber más.

Mientras continuaba viendo la clase, pude ver que los niños de la clase tenían diferentes niveles de experiencia, pero todos lograron trabajar juntos saliendo de su zona de confort para aprender nuevos movimientos y técnicas. El entrenador Eddie y sus instructores constantemente caminaban y daban sugerencias para mejorar las técnicas de los jóvenes practicantes de Jiu Jitsu. No hubo gritos ni críticas, simplemente les dijo a los niños cómo mejorar, recompensándolos con un “trabajo excelente” o un “gran trabajo” cada vez que lo hicieron bien, nunca los menospreciaron, incluso si sus técnicas no eran las más limpias. . Me sorprendió la forma en que todos los niños pudieron coordinarse, e incluso sorprendí a algunos de ellos explicando a los que estaban luchando, qué funcionó para ellos. A mí me parecía que todo este grupo de niños era una gran familia, que se ayudaban mutuamente y superaban las dificultades juntos.

Tuve la suerte de entrevistar a algunos de los padres de estos niños. Nada más que orgullo y alegría parecía salir de este grupo de padres mientras hablaban conmigo. Todos y cada uno de estos padres no estaban más que orgullosos de que su hija o hijo fuera parte de este curso. Por lo que se describió, parecía que cada niño se había convertido en un individuo más humilde, algunos se habían convertido en mejores oyentes y ayudaban más en la casa. Otros habían salido de su zona de confort y se habían vuelto más sociables. Este lugar había afectado positivamente a estos niños de maneras tan sorprendentes. Después de esta gran experiencia pude darme cuenta de varias cosas. Una es que un gran liderazgo, como el que tienen el entrenador Eddie y sus instructores, puede cambiar la vida de un niño por completo. Otra es que un niño puede cambiar y adaptarse a entornos difíciles y estresantes muy rápidamente si hay otros niños para apoyarlo. Me parece que no he visto otro gimnasio en la ciudad como este y que ofrezca lo que “FFC” hace con orgullo. Como reportero de Buenos Dias Nebraska, me gustaría agradecer al entrenador Eddie Quintana por lo que hace por estos niños, porque no hace mucho tiempo, yo mismo fui uno de ellos y no estaría hoy donde estoy si no fuera por él, gracias por todo lo que haces, entrenador Eddie, hasta la próxima.

Nota escrita por: Oscar Marquez Cell

English Note

The gym is a place where people of all ages find different ways to improve their mind, body, and strength. Yet most gyms nowadays lack that friendly environment one looks for. Newcomers usually rely on bringing a friend or two, so they do not feel out of place. For people who do not know where to start, it can be even more difficult to adapt and overcome, but it would be hard to believe that when you go to a gym you will feel comfortable on the first day, there are different types of gym, such as “FFC”. Located at 308 W 3rd St. Grand Island, NE, this gym currently offers several classes for children, youth and adults that can help you improve your mind and body by learning different martial arts. Their Jiu Jitsu class, specifically the children’s Jiu Jitsu class really caught my attention.

When I first had the chance to interact with this class, I noticed several things that stood out to me. To start off, all the kids in the class instantly took an interest in my camera as I started taking pictures. Without a doubt, after a couple of minutes the instructor Eddie Quintana,ordered the kids to stop worrying about me and focus on the class. Without any opposition all the kids, yes all of them, obeyed right away. There was no nagging or questioning, simply obedience as they continued to do the exercise that had been taught by coach Eddie and 2 of his instructors. I was amazed by how well the kids behaved. From personal experience I know that between the ages of 5 to 10 a child will do anything except for listening to orders. They tend to run around in circles and can go on talking about their favorite show for hours. Yet every single one of these kids was determined to learn what coach Eddie was teaching, quickly catching on to the skills taught and showing them to their designated partners. This was what really sparked my interest, and I needed to know more.

As I continued to watch the class, I was able to tell that the kids in the class had different experience levels, but they all manage to work together by stepping out of their comfort zone to learn new moves and techniques. Coach Eddie and his instructors constantly walked around and gave out suggestions to improve the techniques of the young Jiu Jitsu practitioners. There was no yelling or criticizing, simply telling the kids how to become better, rewarding them with an “awesome job” or “great work” every time they got it right, never putting them down, even if their techniques weren’t the cleanest. I was amazed by how all the kids were able to coordinate, and even caught some of them explaining to those who were struggling, what worked for them. To me it seemed as if this whole group of kids was a big family, helping each other out and overcoming difficulties together.

I was lucky enough to interview some of the parents of these kids. Nothing but pride and joy seemed to come out of this group of parents as they talked with me. Every single one of these parents were nothing but proud that their daughter or son was part of this course. From what was described, it seemed as though every kid had evolved into a humbler individual, some had become better listeners and helped around the house more. Others had stepped out of their comfort zone and became more social. This place had positively affected these children in such amazing ways. After this great experience I was able to realize several things. One is that great leadership, like the one coach Eddie and his instructors have, can change a child’s life completely. Another is that a child can change and adapt to difficult and stressful environments very quickly if other children are around to support him. It seems to me that I have not seen another gym in the city like this and that offers what “FFC” does with pride. As a reporter for Buenos Dias Nebraska I would like to thank Coach Eddie Quintana for what he does for these kids, because not so long ago, I myself was one of them and I will not be where I am today if it wasn’t for him, thank you for everything you do Coach Eddie, until next time.

Note: Oscar Marquez / Buenos Dias Nebraska