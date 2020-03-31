Se reporta aumento en el número de casos de COVID-19 en el condado de Hall

El Departamento de Salud del Distrito Central (CDHD) informa un total de quince (15) casos confirmados por laboratorio siendo las 4:30 p.m. hoy, de un total de 6 ayer por la mañana. Catorce (14) casos están en el Condado de Hall y un (1) caso está en el Condado de Hamilton. Se desconoce el número total de pruebas administradas, ya que varios laboratorios, tanto privados como públicos, están procesando pruebas. El mayor número de pruebas positivas es preocupante pero no inesperado. “Continuaremos monitoreando la cantidad de casos positivos en nuestra área de tres condados y tomaremos las medidas necesarias para proteger a nuestra comunidad”, afirma Anderson.

Anderson recuerda a los miembros de la comunidad que el distanciamiento social es responsabilidad de todos TODO el tiempo. El aire fresco y el sol son excelentes tanto física como mentalmente, pero hay límites. No es posible jugar juegos como baloncesto o fútbol y debe mantener una distancia de 6 pies incluso al aire libre. Las actividades al aire libre que mantienen el distanciamiento social incluyen caminatas familiares o paseos en bicicleta, caminatas, paseos en bote, pesca, jardinería, acampar con la familia, etc. Siempre que se mantenga una distancia de 6 pies entre las personas, se alientan las actividades al aire libre. También recuerde, diez o más personas crean una reunión dentro o fuera. “Estamos pidiendo que las personas practiquen el distanciamiento social, independientemente de si están adentro o afuera”, dice Anderson.

Vemos que a medida que pasan las semanas, el distanciamiento social se está convirtiendo en un estándar y las personas se están adaptando a la idea de mantener continuamente esa distancia de 6 pies. Depende de cada uno de nosotros protegernos a nosotros mismos, a nuestras familias y a los demás. Disminuir la propagación del virus sigue siendo nuestro principal objetivo.

