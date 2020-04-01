CCC está buscando donaciones para reponer su fondo de subvención Central for Student Success y para sus despensas de alimentos e higiene

Central Community College Foundation está buscando donaciones para reponer su fondo de subvención Central for Student Success y reponer las despensas de alimentos e higiene.

Ambos fondos se establecieron en 2018 para ayudar a los estudiantes que experimentan dificultades financieras extremas debido a circunstancias imprevistas que impiden la capacidad del estudiante de persistir y tener éxito en el CCC junto con abordar las necesidades de alimentos e higiene.

“Dados los recientes desarrollos, estos fondos han disminuido rápidamente y deben reponerse para ayudar a las necesidades actuales de nuestros estudiantes”, dijo el director ejecutivo de la Fundación CCC, Dean Moors. “El fondo de la subvención es particularmente crítico ya que los estudiantes de CCC comienzan la instrucción remota durante el resto del semestre y las fuentes de financiación, como el empleo, también se han agotado”.

CCC también está buscando donaciones para sus despensas de alimentos e higiene, que se encuentran en los campus de Columbus, Grand Island y Hastings y en el Centro Kearney. Las despensas son vitales para abordar los problemas de inseguridad alimentaria para los estudiantes de CCC, muchos de los cuales viven por debajo de las pautas de pobreza.

“Sabemos que muchos de nuestros estudiantes pueden verse afectados por la pandemia actual de maneras que pueden dificultar que continúen en sus cursos y navegar cargas financieras imprevistas”, dijo la Dra. Beth Przymus, decana de estudiantes. “Nos complace tener un proceso que permita a los estudiantes que enfrentan dificultades financieras atenuantes buscar asistencia que les permita permanecer inscritos y continuar sus estudios”.

Para obtener más información sobre el fondo de subvención de Central for Student Success, comuníquese con Moors al 402-460-2153. Las donaciones se pueden hacer en línea en www.cccneb.edu/giving. Los cheques pueden enviarse a la Fundación CCC, 201 Foundation Place, Suite 200, Hastings, Neb., 68901-4014.

