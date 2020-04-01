El condado de Todd, SD tiene posibles exposiciones para los residentes del condado de Cherry, NE”

“Actualización en el condado de Todd, SD tiene posibles exposiciones para los residentes del condado de Cherry, NE”
Anuncio para la comunidad.
El Departamento de Salud del Distrito Central del Norte (NCDHD) fue informado de un caso positivo de COVID-19 en el condado de Todd, Dakota del Sur debido a la proximidad del condado de Todd, SD y el condado de Cherry, NE. El adulto y toda su familia están en cuarentena y aislados en su hogar en el condado de Todd, Dakota del Sur.


Después de una comunicación continua con el Departamento de Salud de Dakota del Sur, a NCDHD le gustaría informar a los clientes en el Condado de Cherry sobre dos posibles exposiciones de COVID-19 de bajo riesgo. Las exposiciones se consideran de bajo riesgo porque las interacciones con el caso confirmado con COVID-19 probablemente duraron menos de 10 minutos.
Las exposiciones de bajo riesgo ocurrieron de 5:00 p.m. a 6:30 p.m. el 20 de marzo de 2020
• IGA de Henderson y Ranchty Foods de Scotty en San Valentín
Si cree que ha estado expuesto al caso COVID-19 del condado de Todd, debe ponerse en cuarentena (quedarse en casa) y controlar su fiebre, tos o falta de aire. Si cree que ha desarrollado los síntomas de COVID-19, comuníquese con su proveedor de atención médica. El período de 14 días para monitorearse a sí mismo para el desarrollo de síntomas de estos sitios de exposición finalizará el 3 de abril de 2020.


En este momento, estos son los únicos riesgos conocidos de exposición a Nebraska del caso confirmado del condado de Todd. Si se descubren riesgos adicionales en Nebraska, NCDHD actualizará a nuestra comunidad.

